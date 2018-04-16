Menu
Leanne Knox after her events with her coach Damien Horne at the Deep North Challenge on Sunday in Cairns.
Deep squats and Personal bests in North Challenge

tamera francis
by
16th Apr 2018 12:38 PM

LOCAL Whistsunday weightlifter Leanne Knox smashed personal bests and finished up first at the Deep North Challenge in Cairns on Sunday.

There were 42 competitors of all ages, from Cairns, Weipa, Sunshine Coast and Townsville.

Ms Knox placed first in her weight class and second best overall.

"This was my first ever powerlifting competition and I achieved four personal bests,” she said.

"It was a great comp, I loved it and did much better than I thought I would, to be honest.

"The event qualified me for the Melbourne Masters national title in August.

Ms Knox lifted personal bests with a 142.5kg back squat lift, 70kg bench press and 170kg deadlift.

"I chose to compete as I'm running the NQ games and can't compete due to organising and referee commitments.”

The NQ Games will host events in the Whitsundays at St Catherine's College on May five and Six.

Australia's best powerlifters and Olympic lifters will travel from across the country to compete.

"We'll have around 20 Whitsunday lifters competing in the games.”

"The Whitsundays team stands a good chance to win medals at the NQ Games, with Olympic competitors and four powerlifting masters competing.”

cairns competition deep north challenge nq games olympic lifting powerlifting whitsundays whitsunday weightlifting
Whitsunday Times

