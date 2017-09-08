Deep water jewies on the chew

Mitch Henderson caught this 68cm coral trout near Whitehaven Beach at the weekend.

Rock walls

BARRA are starting to show up in better numbers. Fishing live baits around Whisper Bay and Port of Airlie rock walls during the run in tide for best results.

Grunter have been readily taking strip and prawn baits fished on a running sinker rig.

Wayne White with a solid Golden Trevally landed with Reel addiction Sport Fishing.

Whiting can still be targeted off Cannonvale beach on peeled prawns with an in coming tide.

Casting soft plastics should also entice some of the flathead hanging with the schools of whiting.

Casting spoons, vibes and surface lures during dusk and dawn will provide some great fun for smaller pelagics and blue salmon.

Rivers

BARRA were still a little hit and miss this previous week, but that should all change as we lead into the next full moon.

Best reports came from the mouth of most creeks fishing soft plastics, vibes and live baits into gutters and holes.

TOP MAC: Steve Falconer with a cracker of a Spanish mackerel landed on light spin gear with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Wilsons beach is fishing well around the low tide change with barra, salmon and grunter falling for baits, plastics and shallow diving lures.

Fishing the rock bars and gutters further up the creeks will provide some action on salmon and grunter. Keep an eye out for prawns in these areas as the fish won't be too far away and will greatly increase your chances.

Crabs are still quiet so the extra effort to check pots regularly and move them around will pay off.

Islands

MACKEREL started to show up in better numbers.

They are starting to come on the chew and the building tides should only help improve the mackerel fishing into the weekend.

Tides were ideal for fishing out wide and deeper with good reports of reds, nannigai and jewfish being caught on squid, soft plastics and jigs.

John Cocks with a sweetlip caught while on charter with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Billfish are out there but a bit shy. Keeping a close eye on baits and rods is a must as most fish need to be teased and enticed into eating your offering.

Trout numbers are increasing, however they still seem to be best targeted in deeper water around the 25-30m depth.

Prawn and pilchard baits fished off the fringing reefs down to the 20 meter mark is fishing well for sweetlip, red throat and tuskfish.

Ryan Fuller, Whitsunday Fishing World

Dingo Beach/Hydeaway Bay

SOME making tides and nice weather over the last week has seen a vast improvement across most fishing fronts.

Reports are coming in that the estuaries are firing up well with blue salmon and grunter having a nice chew.

Ben Silverthorn with a golden trevally that he caught with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Shore anglers are having a ball with plenty of flathead being caught.

Anglers keen to have a fish off our beautiful beaches in the evening have been catching some nice sweetlip up in the shallows on a making tide.

The reefies have fired back up again as well, but the most consistent action is coming from the deeper water with good numbers of fingermark, grunter and jewies coming aboard.

The standout technique for targeting these critters at the moment has been micro jigging. Trying to muscle over big fish on tiny lures and light line is very doable and piles of fun.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing