Deep-water spots are delivering good hauls

HARD WORK: Jimmy Edwards learned first hand just how hard a tuna can pull when he caught this fish on a hard-body lure while out with Reel Addiction Sports Fishing Charters. Mick Underwood

Chris Briese was rapt to catch his first queenfish which just cleared the magic metre mark. He landed it while on the water with Reel Addiction Sports Fishing Charters. Mick Underwood

ISLANDS

Good numbers of jew fish have been caught around the islands with fish coming off most deep-water spots.

Try Long Island Sound using squid or cut ribbon fish. Metal jigs have also been working very well.

Good numbers of mackerel have been caught over the past week with fish coming off most spots including Double Cone, Pioneer Rocks, Nara Inlet and Mackerel Bay.

Reports also of Sailfish being caught off Hayman wide and the oval with fish spotted on the surface feeding on flying fish. The best times to target these is during the change of tide.

Trout and sweetlip have been a little slow but will be better with more favourable tides this week.

Jack Leahy from Brisbane caught and released this 105cm blue spot coral trout at the reef with Sea Fever Sports Fishing on Saturday. Ashley Matthews

SHUTE HARBOUR

Shute Harbour jetty has large herring schooled up under the jetty, use these as live baits.

There are some big GT's feeding on them and good luck, one of our local junior anglers pulled in one estimated at around the 30kg mark during the past week.

The fish was released after some excellent photos. Good size queenfish are also lurking around the bait schools.

Englishman Joe Harrel caught his first Spanish mackerel at the reef with Sea Fever Sports Fishing last Thursday. Ashley Matthews

ROCKWALLS

Grunter, queenfish and small mackerel have been caught around the Coral Sea's jetty and off the VMR rock walls with best baits being live herring or small mullet.

Good luck to all fishing in the Mackerel Muster this weekend hosted by Whitsunday Game Fish Club.

It's looking to be fantastic weekend for catching some big mackerel.

Contact Sarah Jeffs on 0409571577 for the entry details.

The event is open to all anglers.

Bob Spees, Whitsunday

Fishing World

Proserpine local Josh Frederiksen caught this giant trevally with A-one Fishing Charters. Olly Galea

DINGO BEACH AND HYDEAWAY BAY

I have spent most of the last few days on the inshore grounds around the Cape Gloucester region as that has been where the bait has been congregating.

Trevally, mackerel, tuna and queenfish have been the main target species and the action has been aplenty.

I have particularly enjoyed getting stuck into a few tuna as for whatever reason they have been like hen's teeth this year.

Reef fishing around the islands is hard work currently but looking at patterns from the last few years this is pretty much the norm for this period of the year when the water temperatures are at their annual lowest.

It is still possible to get a feed of coral trout but to be successful you have to be a bit cagey in your approach to the game and do your best to finesse the fish into having a go.

At the moment a lot of the better fish are right up in the shallows in less than five metres of water trying to warm up a little. For bait fishers, pilchards rigged with the smallest possible sinker or even weightless if you can get away with it will bring a few unstuck.

For lure anglers trying to target a trout, small lightly weighted soft plastics in the 50mm to the 80mm bracket and small soft vibes are getting some good bites, but to be in with a chance you have to keep everything as light as possible.

At the moment I'm using outfits rigged with either 12 or 15lb line and I'm keeping my leaders down to a decent length of 20lb flurocarbon to try and finesse a bite.

Mick Underwood,

Reel Addiction Sports

Fishing Charters