‘Deeply caring’ gran seen days before ex-husband’s body found

A missing grandmother was last seen shopping in a supermarket four days before her ex-husband was found dead in her car on a remote stretch of road near the NSW Murray River 100km away.

Police are now sifting through CCTV footage in the search for devout Christian Ruth Ridley, 58, who was reported missing last Wednesday after driving her blue Mitsubishi Pajero and caravan to visit her family and ­estranged husband at Tumbarumba, in the state's southwest.

She had travelled from her home in Port Macquarie on the mid-north coast to collect some belongings from her estranged husband's house.

Ruth Ridley’s caravan.



On Monday, her distraught son Steven, who raised the alarm and reported his parents missing to police, said the family was praying for his mum's safe return.

"We don't know anything about Mum yet, we have no news on anything," he said.

"All I can say is we're ­hoping to find Mum.

"Mum is deeply caring and kind, adores her ­grandchildren … if anyone sees her, please contact the police."

CAMPSITE CLUES

On the days before the pair went missing, police believe the Pajero and caravan were possibly at camping sites along the Murray River.

Mr Ridley, 61, was seen filling the Pajero with petrol at Tumbarumba on Sunday, October 27, two days before his body was found in the vehicle on Shelley Rd at Walwa, across the NSW-Victorian border.

Ruth Ridley travelled down to Tumbarumba in a dark blue Mitsubishi towing a caravan.

The Pajero was later discovered in the Murray River region, with Mr Ridley 's body inside on October 29.

Ms Ridley is a regular at Point Community Church in Port Macquarie where her fellow worshippers have described her as gentle, kind and dedicated to her family and grandchildren.

"She's such a beautiful soul, everyone loves Ruth,'' one member of the congregation said. "She lives for her family and is besotted with her grandchildren. Her family is her life."

Devout Christian Ruth Ridley has been described as ‘deeply caring and kind’. Picture: Facebook

Riverina police officers say they are working to piece together the couple's movements in the weeks leading up to Mr Ridley's death and are interviewing family, ­relatives and friends.

CALL FOR WITNESSES

Investigators cannot confirm whether Ms Ridley was in the company of her ex-husband, or anyone else, while in Albury and are appealing for anyone who may have seen the Pajero and caravan travelling between Tumbarumba and Walwa in the days before Mr Ridley was spotted at the service station.

"We are still piecing together the movements of the missing woman and man found deceased in her car," Inspector Adrian Telfer said.

"The last known sighting of Ms Ridley was at a supermarket in Albury on the Thursday. We will be looking at CCTV footage in the hope it can help our investigation.

"How (Mr Ridley) died has not been established and we will have to wait for the results of an autopsy.

"At this stage we don't know the whereabouts of Ms Ridley, or what may have happened to her.''

An extensive search in the vicinity of where the vehicle was found is currently being carried out by police and state emergency services personnel. Family members are assisting police with their investigation.

After Steven reported his parents missing, it was ­Victorian police who informed him and their NSW counterparts that his father's body had been ­discovered.

mystery deepens

"Police are interested to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle and caravan around camping or fishing spots along the Murray River, particularly near Jingellic on the NSW and Victoria border," a police spokesman said on Monday.

Ruth Ridley’s estranged husband was found dead in suspicious circumstances.

Investigators are trying to piece together a timeline leading up to Ms Ridley's disappearance and the death of her former husband.

"Police are seeking information regarding any members of the public who may have been camping at or in the vicinity of Neil's Reserve, 7km east from Walwa in Victoria on the Murray River on the weekend of Saturday 26 to Sunday 27 October.''

Ruth Ridley is missing. Picture: Facebook

Gary Ridley was seen filling his wife’s Pajero with petrol two days before his body was found inside the vehicle. Picture: Facebook