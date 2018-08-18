Menu
Nick ‘Honey Badger’ and Shannon Baff on their single date. Picture: Ten
Entertainment

Bach contestant under fire over racial slur

by Nadia Salemme
18th Aug 2018 8:11 AM

A CONTESTANT on Bachelor Australia has been accused of racism after using the n-word on social media.

Shannon Baff, who is vying for the affections of Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins, on Ten's reality series was revealed to have used the racial slur in hashtags on two posts published earlier this year.

In a statement, Baff said she was "deeply sorry" for using the word, which has since been deleted from her Instagram account.

 

"Shannon has removed the hashtags and is deeply sorry for any offence she may have caused," a Ten spokesman said in a statement to Fairfax.

Fairfax reports that the deeply offensive word was used in the context of an "in-joke" between Baff, 25, and a friend, who is a "person of colour".

 

Melbourne-based Baff was the first contestant to be chosen for a single date with former rubgy star Cummins on Thursday's episode of The Bachelor Australia.

In the series premiere, Baff - who has been single for two years and works as a "car care consultant" - said she was "sh***ting her dacks" on meeting Cummins.

News Corp Australia has contacted Ten for comment.

The latest series of Bachelor Australia had the highest ratings debut in the show's six-year history, according to Ten.

It averaged 1.25 million viewers nationally, beating Nine rival, The Block.

