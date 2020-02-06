‘Deformed’: Model’s Weinstein abuse claim

Harvey Weinstein is currently on trial in Manhattan for rape. Picture: AP Photo/John Minchillo

TRIGGER WARNING: This story contains graphic details on alleged sexual assault and rape. The content may be disturbing for some readers. Help numbers are listed at the bottom of the article.

A model has told a New York jury at Harvey Weinstein's rape trial about how the once-powerful movie titan allegedly sexually assaulted her in a Beverly Hills hotel while he masturbated.

Lauren Marie Young, 30, testified in Manhattan Supreme Court that Weinstein attacked her after he invited her up to his suite the night of February 19, 2013 at the Montage Beverly Hills hotel following a business meeting at a bar in the lobby.

Weinstein arriving at court last week. Picture: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Lauren Marie Young departs the courthouse after testifying in the rape trial. Picture: AP Photo/John Minchillo

Young, also an actress, said Weinstein led her into the bathroom of the suite and his associate Claudia Salinas had followed them up to the room.

"As I step into the bathroom there's a mirror straight ahead and I look in it and behind me I see Claudia closing the door," Young said, adding that Weinstein then quickly undressed, turned on the shower and rinsed off.

"I stood there in shock … laughing … shaking my head and I went to go to the door to approach it," according to Young who said the disgraced movie mogul then "stepped in front of me".

Young said, "At that point he was right in front of me and the shower door was right behind him and was also blocking the door behind me … I could see the shadow and Claudia was still standing there. I felt so trapped and I was in shock and started to back up away from him."

She continued: "I couldn't believe what was happening to me.

"I was just really worried and scared he was going to hurt me."

Then things took a turn for the worse, according to Young.

A naked Weinstein then "came behind me and unzipped" her white lace dress with a slip underneath it, she said.

"He unzipped it and started pulling it down and turned me around and he started masturbating while grasping my right breast with his left hand while jerking off with his right hand saying, 'How am I going to know you can act?'" Young told the jury, noting that she "said no, no, no the whole time".

"I'm saying, 'no, no, no' and he's carrying on with normal conversation - 'This is what all the actresses do to make it,'" Young testified.

Then Weinstein moved from her breasts down to her vagina, she claimed.

"My hands were still down by my sides so I blocked him with my hands," Young said.

The fallen Tinseltown tycoon then went back to "grasping my dress and squinting at me like this," she said as she attempted to make the face for the jury.

"He continued to masturbate and ejaculated on the towel," said Young, adding that Weinstein then left the bathroom and she "stayed standing there in shock".

Then Young said, "I pulled up my dress. I don't even think I zipped it. I walked out of the bathroom and (Salinas) was standing right there and Harvey had already gone into his bedroom."

"I shot her an evil look and I left," she said, referring to Salinas.

Afterwards, she said she got into her car and drove to her best friend's apartment where she told two close pals, including singer Ryan Beatty, what happened.

She said she didn't call the police because Weinstein "has power".

Young corroborated prior testimony that Weinstein had "deformed" genitalia, saying that "he had a disgusting-looking penis".

"It had looked like it had been cut and sewn back on - not a normal looking scar from circumcision," she said. "Something didn't look normal. I remember noticing I didn't really see balls in the sack. I just see like, you know, a penis."

Before the alleged incident Young says she had a meeting at the lobby bar with Weinstein and Salinas, who had contacted her about a script Young had been writing about her life, after Young attended an Oscars dinner for Weinstein a year earlier.

Young was a model in New York City before she moved to Los Angeles at age 20 in an attempt to break into the acting industry - and came into contact with the mogul at an awards dinner for him.

"I had been to a couple places where he had been (in the past), but I wasn't directly at his table," Young said, adding that at the time she had been working on a script based on her life and told Salinas about it.

When Salinas called her about the meeting at Montage, "I was excited," she said.

"I got ready. I put on my best dress. I was excited to network and pitch my ideas."

Young's claims are not part of the Manhattan case against the disgraced moviemaker, but are included in the Los Angeles sex crimes case against Weinstein. The LA charges allege that Weinstein attacked Young and raped another woman over two days in February 2013.

Young took the stand on Wednesday as a so-called Molineux witness, which under New York State law can testify to prior bad acts even if they are not among the charges.

Need to talk? Help is available.

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission