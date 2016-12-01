DEHP won't let our islands off the hook

HOOK Island resort has been put on notice by the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.

The resort was identified alongside six others as failing to comply with the Environmental Protection Act 1994.

This was revealed as a result of the State Government's Operation Hawkfish, which targeted 10 inshore island resorts between Mackay and Bowen.

Nonetheless Queensland Environment Minister Steven Miles was confident a constructive outcome could be achieved.

"There were several non-operating locations checked including resorts on Brampton Island, Lindeman Island, one of the three on Long Island, South Molle Island and Hook Island,” Dr Miles said.

"Despite the number of operators being non-compliant, overall the operation was very well received with operators being able to ask a wide range of questions of multiple agencies that were answered on the spot.”

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner called for greater investment in the islands which weren't yet up to standard.

"If you look at the likes of Hamilton and Daydream (islands), their operations are world class and best practice,” he said.

"Those with no investment and which are currently shut are a different story. I remember back when the islands were all going well and they were great times.”

A DEHP spokesperson said further investigations were ongoing. Hook Island Resort is owned by David Marriner. Attempts by the Whitsunday Times to contact Mr Marriner did not elicit a response.