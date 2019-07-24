Deja-vu surrounds rugby union finals

Proserpine/Whitsunday Raiders' Cam Meurant jumping in the line-out. He is lifted by teammates Ben Harries and Jacob Cheeseman (3) in the Mackay Rugby Union match between Proserpine/Whitsunday Raiders' and Mackay City at Proserpine on April 27.

Proserpine/Whitsunday Raiders' Cam Meurant jumping in the line-out. He is lifted by teammates Ben Harries and Jacob Cheeseman (3) in the Mackay Rugby Union match between Proserpine/Whitsunday Raiders' and Mackay City at Proserpine on April 27. Monique Preston

COULD history be repeating itself in this year's A-Grade rugby union final? Whitsunday/Proserpine Raiders hope not.

Round two of finals is upon Mackay and a stark sense of deja-vu surrounds the standings.

The first week of finals pit Slade Point against Kuttabul and City against Raiders, the same pairings as the 2018 competition.

When Mackay City suffered a 12-18 defeat at the Raiders' hands it pushed them into a similar position as last year. The Redmen will fight for survival against Kuttabul Camelboks once again.

If the Redmen win they would take on Whitsunday for the second premiership in as many years.

Raiders coach Andre Houston said his men would be ready no matter who they faced.

With his team having travelled roughly 1170km throughout their A-Grade campaign this year, Houston said his men had overcome their share of obstacles to earn their grand final berth.

"We're the team that travels the most; we've had 15 rounds and have travelled nine of them,” he said.

"Week in week out it is a hard effort, making sure we have players to show up, making sure the games fit in with they boy's rosters.

"The sports park at Airlie has been getting done up too; new ovals and that stuff, so we've had challenges with training.”

Looking back at what they have achieved this season, Houston said it would be a disservice to their efforts to keel over in the last stretch.

"We can't just leave it here,” he said.

"We've been facing all these challenges so we need to take on this last challenge with both hands.”

While it would be easy to get caught in the 'what ifs' of another grand final clash between City and Raiders, Houston said the thought was not on his radar yet.

"I try not to think that far, I don't know what the outcome is going to be,” he said.

"I think it will be irrelevant whether we play City or Kuttabul in the grand final.

"Whoever you play they will be there to win a championship.”

Houston said his men were happy to get the week off to recover from the gruelling clash with City.

"There weren't many boys having a late night after the game, they were all too exhausted,” Houston said with a chuckle.

"You think after a big win they would want a big night to celebrate but, no, all their effort went into winning that game.”

Friday's conquering of City was the fourth encounter between the two this season.

In their first clash with the Redmen, Raiders won 19-12. The second was a 10-10 draw and the third was a 24-19 loss.

"They're the (most) in-form team this season,” the Whitsunday coach said.

"They've been in every grand-final for the past six seasons. So they have history in this situation.

"It was the same situation last year and it's the same situation this year. They will be the team to beat in the grandfinal, but first they need to make it.

Houston wished both semi-finalists luck before they battle on Saturday.

"There is a lot on this game. Kuttabul put a lot of pressure on them last year. I believe City got a penalty shot to win, so Kutabull will show up ready to play, as will City.”

"Whoever takes their opportunities will the game.”