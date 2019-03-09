Delay could prove costly for alleged railway protester

A man accused of interfering with railway tracks has had his court case delayed.

A MAN accused of interfering with railway tracks has had his day in court adjourned after a prosecutor asked for more time to gather documentation for possible restitution of costs.

Jesse Raphael Secomb, 29, of the Sydney suburb of St Peters, appeared in Bowen Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with interfering with a railway, trespass on a railway and contravening a direction of police.

The charges relate to an alleged protest at the railway at Newlands coal system, north of Bowen, on January 8.

Mr Secomb appeared in court to finalise his charges but prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors asked for the matter to be adjourned.

She told magistrate Ron Muirhead the prosecution could ask for up to $17,000 in restitution if Mr Secomb was found guilty.

Sgt Myors did not have documentation to substantiate the amount and wanted time to supply it.

Mr Secomb's solicitor Cleo Rewald argued the prosecution had had enough time to organise the paperwork, being the second time the matter had been before the court.

The first was on February 5.

"He has travelled and is ready to appear in court,” she said.

"They (the prosecution) have had time and opportunity to obtain the material before coming here today.

"It's delaying his (Mr Secomb's) rights to have the matter finalised.”

Sgt Myors said, while it was not conventional, Mr Secomb could attend via telephone link on the next occasion rather than having to travel back to Bowen.

Mr Muirhead agreed.

"I'd rather have the prosecution case fully before the court,” Mr Muirhead said.

"I do believe the prosecution are entitled to fully outline all the facts.

"In fairness, I think all details should be before the court before I make a decision.”

Mr Muirhead adjourned the case until April 23 and ruled Mr Secomb could attend via telephone link on the day.