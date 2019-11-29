Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Discussions between the Queensland Government and Adani are continuing.
Discussions between the Queensland Government and Adani are continuing.
News

DELAYED AGAIN: No decision on Adani royalties deal

Caitlan Charles
29th Nov 2019 2:57 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEGOTIATIONS over Adani's royalties agreement have been delayed yet again.

The Indian mining company released a statement today saying it was continuing talks with the Queensland Government.

>>>Adani deal: Petition urges MP to 'not waste public money'<<<

"The Carmichael mine and rail project is well and truly under way and our progress is not dependent on the royalty agreement being in place," a spokeswoman said.

"Both the Queensland Government and Adani have agreed to extend the period to conclude the negotiation of the royalty agreement. We are working with the Queensland Government to set a new target date for completion.

"We remain committed to concluding the royalty agreement and delivering the Carmichael Project for the benefit of Queenslanders.

"Both parties have signed deeds of confidentiality around the terms of the royalties agreement, which is why specific details of the contract remain commercial-in-confidence."

This is the second time the decision has been delayed.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Get strumming, three day festival to bring 100 uke players

        premium_icon Get strumming, three day festival to bring 100 uke players

        Music They're a common sight around town, and they'll be bringing some friends next year to enjoy the region.

        • 29th Nov 2019 1:30 PM
        Freak accident: Woman 'ejected' from car fighting for life

        premium_icon Freak accident: Woman 'ejected' from car fighting for life

        News Terrifying road incident, woman's car smashed by truck tyre

        Our airport wins award after bringing magic of reef indoors

        premium_icon Our airport wins award after bringing magic of reef indoors

        News Whitsunday Coast Airport claims national prize for latest upgrade.