Delayed dredging leaves residents cut off from mainland

Molongle Creek Caravan Park owner Tony Black hopes dredging work will begin soon as the park is suffering from the lack of access. Picture: Laura Thomas

A DREDGE has sat dormant on the bank of Molongle Creek for more than a month while residents at Cape Upstart struggle to gain access to the mainland and visitors to the caravan park continue to drop.

Residents have been pushing for dredging works at Molongle Creek for several years as during low tide, there is no access between the boat ramp and Cape Upstart.

When a dredge arrived at the boat ramp in early September, there were high hopes their calls had finally been answered.

However, the dredge is yet to be used, meaning there is still only a small window for residents and visitors to access offshore waters in the Burdekin area.

Molongle Creek Caravan Park manager Tony Black said the lack of access was taking a toll on visitor numbers.

“We get on average here about two to three calls a day just inquiring about the channel,” he said.

“Sometimes they’ll ask about the channel and I’ll say ‘Look, it hasn’t been dredged yet’, and they’ll say ‘We have a booking there, can be please cancel’.

“I’ve had people come here to stay and because of the access they left a day early.”

Mr Black said during low tide people could not access the channel at all, meaning residents and visitors to Cape Upstart could not reach the mainland.

On several occasions this had meant people had “chucked in the anchor and walked in”.

“Because the tide turns so quick, people don’t get a chance to get out and get back in again,” Mr Black said.

“Sometimes they’ll have the chance to get out, but they won’t get back.”

This also means VMR can’t access the area during emergencies.

During low tide, boats cannot access the channel, meaning residents of Cape Upstart are cut off from the mainland. Picture: Laura Thomas

In Mr Black’s opinion, a seawall would have been effective in keeping the channel clear, however he was frustrated that the dredging work had not yet started despite the fact machinery had been sitting unused for more than a month.

“If that dredge had done something back when it first came here, I would honestly say that (our) carpark would be chokkas,” he said.

“There would be a lot more people here and the park would probably be a hell of a lot fuller.”

Whitsunday Regional Council director of infrastructure services Matt Fanning said the delay was because of coronavirus.

“The dredger turned up, staff turned up, everything was set up to go and that dredging team got pulled back to their other operations, which they have the service under a contractual arrangement,” he said.

“The other staff we have are stuck in New South Wales.

“There’s been an exemption applied for and the council are discussing that exemption approval with the Health Department.

“In the meantime, if that is not going to be successful we are also doing requests for quotation for other dredgers to come and provide that service because we definitely need the work done.”

Mr Fanning hoped he would hear back from the Department of Health this week and commence work next week.

He said the dredging works would take about three to four weeks to complete.

A new 42-hectare dredging facility was also approved by the council in September to help improve boat access in the area.

The project, headed by the Department of Transport and Main Roads, will involve the construction of a land-based based facility on Days Rd that will allow for the storage, settling, drying and rehandling of dredged material.