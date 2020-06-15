Delays expected as final touches on MRR begin

MINOR delays should be expected as night works begin on the Peak Downs Highway at Racecourse.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised motorists and residents work on the highway between Sextons Road and Horse and Jockey Road over coming days.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert recently announced construction of the 11.3km alignment was more than 96 per cent complete.

A TMR statement said the Mackay Ring Road works would be undertaken between 7pm tonight through to 5am on Friday.

“Please observe all signage and drive to conditions,” the statement said.

“Thank you for your patience while these essential works are being delivered.”