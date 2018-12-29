Menu
Login
Keen fisho Alex Julius found some competition from this croc when on the lookout for barra in the Daly River
Keen fisho Alex Julius found some competition from this croc when on the lookout for barra in the Daly River
Pets & Animals

Delighted croc snapped munching on massive barra

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
29th Dec 2018 4:30 PM

A "VERY Territory" moment has been captured in great photos by a prolific Top End fisho.

Time for lunch. Pictures: Alex Julius
Time for lunch. Pictures: Alex Julius


Alex Julius was motoring with mates down the Daly River when he did a double-take on a croc climbing up the riverbank.

"As we passed we realised it had a barra in its gob. We turned back and it froze, allowing me to get some pictures," Mr Julius, a long-time NT News fishing columnist, said.

Mr Julius estimated the croc to be about 3m long and the barra about 65cm.

After stopping for a photo the croc scrambled up the mudbank and into the bush.

Don’t mind me a bit of sushi
Don’t mind me a bit of sushi

Mr Julius said the barramundi was still alive and the crocodile had no intention of letting it go.

"I don't know how long it was between meals but it was certainly intent on dining on this one," he said.

"It would've been waiting on the edge of the riverbank with its nostril poking out, hoping for something to swim towards it. The barra got ambushed.

Bugger off ... get your own
Bugger off ... get your own


"That's the beauty of being in our big rivers. You get to occasionally see something extraordinary, nature at work."

More Stories

barramundi catch crocodile editors picks fish

Top Stories

    August in review

    August in review

    News Crocodile sightings to the Whitsunday Reef Festival and Airlie Beach Race Week - August had it all.

    Man's milk run turns really sour

    Man's milk run turns really sour

    News Man's milk run turns really sour

    Future uncertain as power prices surge

    Future uncertain as power prices surge

    News Future uncertain as power prices surge

    July in review

    July in review

    News A message in a bottle, military exercises, Bikini Gate and much more

    Local Partners