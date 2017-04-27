Delivering it fresh for less money

SURF AND TURF: The team of butchers at Whitsunday Butchers and Seafood.

FOR most of his life the owner of Whitsunday Butchers and Seafood, Paul Kirk, has been dealing with seafood.

And now he is proud to announce seafood from his Torres Strait-based trawler is now available.

For the customers of the Whitsunday Plaza-based shop this means the sale of fresh seafood direct to the public.

Cutting out the middle man, Paul and the team at Whitsunday Butchers and Seafood can offer fresh, low cost treats from the Torres Strait.

"We are selling prawns at the moment for $11.90 a kilo. They are an endeavour prawn and are a smaller but a sweeter prawn,” he said.

"We used to sell them for $17.90 a kilo. When you have a saving like that prawns are no longer a weekend treat and you can afford to eat them a couple of times a week.

"It only costs you $6 for half a kilo.”

Paul said every two weeks the vessel off loads to a mother ship which delivers fresh prawns, scallops, squid, sand crabs and octopus direct to the Whitsundays.

Whitsunday Butchers and Seafood is a one-stop-shop for both quality cuts of lamb, beef and pork as well as seafood. The meat sold is always full body meat and is broken down into prime quality cuts on site.

Paul was born and bred in Bowen before relocating to Airlie Beach five years ago.

On the side he is a professional crabber who really knows his seafood and is motivated by a passion for delivering fresh seafood at a wholesale price.

Whitsunday Butchers and Seafood is now selling wholesale direct to the public and restaurants.