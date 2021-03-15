Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Delivery driver assaulted, carjacked on pizza run

by Shayla Bulloch
15th Mar 2021 1:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PIZZA delivery driver has been left shaken after he was carjacked and assaulted at Hermit Park.

About 8.40pm, a Pizza Riviera delivery driver was dropping off an order at Marks St when a man approached the Toyota Rav-4 he was driving.

Police said the delivery driver reached across to the passenger side of the car to grab some pizzas and was assaulted as he tried to get out of the car.

The suspect then got into the driver's seat and took off.

Police were called about 9pm and took a statement from the delivery driver, who suffered a neck injury.

The car was found abandoned on Cook St, North Ward this morning.

No-one has been arrested yet.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Delivery driver assaulted, carjacked on pizza run

carjacking crime editors picks pizza delivery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AFL returns to Whitsundays with vibrant pre-season carnival

        Premium Content AFL returns to Whitsundays with vibrant pre-season carnival

        Sport Ten teams travelled to Airlie Beach to compete in the contest, with the Whitsunday Sea Eagles women’s squad also rejoining the competition.

        • 15th Mar 2021 11:30 AM
        Stunning cake shop with vintage vibe opens in Proserpine

        Premium Content Stunning cake shop with vintage vibe opens in Proserpine

        Business A talented cake decorator has opened a brick and mortar store to sell her...

        FULL LIST: Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Bowen man battling meth addiction jailed for dual drug-drive

        Premium Content Bowen man battling meth addiction jailed for dual drug-drive

        Crime He experimented with weed at age 12 and tried meth before he was 18, now he is a...