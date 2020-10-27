Menu
Rahul Balda leaves court after pleading guilty to driving while subject to a demerit points suspension.
Delivery driver racks up 29 demerit points for speeding

Ross Irby
27th Oct 2020 9:41 AM | Updated: 10:27 AM
A FOOD delivery man has been stung with a heavy fine after continuing to drive with a suspended licence.

An Ipswich court this week hear Rahul Balda lost his licence due to demerit points from multiple speeding offences.

Balda, 32, a cookery student from Ellen Grove, pleaded guilty to driving without a licence on September 1 in Raceview; and again at Goodna on September 27.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said when police intercepted Balda on September 1 he told officers he was unaware his licence had been suspended.

His licence had been suspended from August 5.

Nearly four weeks later Balda was again found driving illegally.

Sgt Dick said Balda's car had been seized and was subject to forfeiture.

"There can be no excuse for his second offence," Sgt Dick said.

The court heard Balda had a whopping 29 demerit points against his licence for speeding offences.

Defence lawyer Atul Bhardwaj said Balda arrived in Australia in 2017 from India as a student and had no family here.

Mr Bhardwaj said Balda had been earning an income as a delivery driver for Uber Eats and Menulog.

"He was earning $1500 a week. It surprised me. Now he is a labourer in a meatworks on $391," Mr Bhardwaj said.

"It is a significant drop of income to support his studies. He apologises to the court."

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said his behaviour by driving was contemptuous.

The court heard he had since completed a traffic offender's program.

He sought that no conviction be recorded as it may impact Balda's student visa.

Mr Kinsella said having completed the traffic program did give him significant credit.

Balda was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months on each charge, making a total of 12 months.

No conviction was recorded.

"You are getting one free kick. You are very lucky not to get a conviction," Mr Kinsella said.

