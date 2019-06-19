Delta flees Voice set in tears

Emotions ran high on The Voice with several coaches and contestants in tears.

Three of the coaches were in tears and Delta Goodrem had to leave the set after an emotional performance on The Voice.

Kiwi trio The Koi Boys took on Daniel Shaw in "The Battles" round with a joint performance of The Beatles song, Let It Be.

The Koi Boys dedicated the song to the families and communities affected by the Christchurch shooting in March when a lone gunman killed 51 people and injured a further 49.

Tears streamed down Goodrem's face as she watched the contestants battle it out to remain on "Team Delta" and advance to the next round of the competition.

After the moving performance, Kelly Rowland, who was also in tears, was unable to talk, and Guy Sebastian choked back tears as he praised the singers.

"As you were about to sing I could hear you guys sobbing, and then you've got to try and sing a song which is why … it's why we sing, because it's still a wonderful world," Sebastian said.

It was then up to Goodrem to decide who would be going through to the next round, but the Born to Try singer was visibly struggling.

"I just feel very strange about this moment because it's very beyond a competition," she said to the contestants. "Sorry, I'm just trying to find my words."

Goodrem then walked off stage and was shown in tears backstage where she told producers, "I just feel really unwell … I just don't want to upset any of them."

Goodrem returned to the set after regaining her composure and announced, "I'm gonna go with the person I believe needs me more right now, I'm gonna go with Daniel."

But she didn't send The Koi Boys back to New Zealand empty-handed, with the Aussie singer inviting them to be her support act for a yet-to-be announced tour later in the year.

