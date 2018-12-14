Deluge as 47mm inundates Coast in an hour

FLOOD WATCH: Several roads at Yandina were underwater after heavy rain this morning.

UPDATE: 11:30AM: The Department of Transport and Main Roads have advised motorists to be wary of flood water affecting a major Coast road.

Water is over the road at Kawana Way roundabout to Sunshine Motorway at Sippy Downs.

It is affecting all lanes in all directions.

MAROOCHYDORE has received 47mm of rain in the hour to 10am as the central Sunshine Coast was hit by a deluge caused by a series of storms embedded in high level cloud.

Sugarbag Road at Caloundra and Picnic Point in Maroochydore both recorded 36mm totals for the hour while Dunethin Rock and Bundilla (27mm), Palmview (31mm), Sippy Downs (28mm) and Tanawha (29mm) all recorded significant totals.

SES controller Janet Scott said Maroochydore and Caloundra depots were already receiving sandbag requests.

Volunteer crews had been activated.

Ms Scott urged that where possible people went to SES collection points rather than expect sandbags to be delivered.

More heavy rain was expected this afternoon and throughout the weekend and into Monday.

The rain was coming as a result of an upper level trough from the south west combining with a stationary surface low.

The Bureau of Meteorology has downgraded a further threat from the north from Tropical Cyclone Owen which was now expected to stall at Mackay over the weekend.

It remained travelling slowly eastward across the Gulf of Carpentaria and was expected to develop into a Category 4 system before crossing back over into Cape York in the early hours of Saturday morning.