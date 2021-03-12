Demand for doctors drives new medical centre development

Whitsunday councillors have approved an application for a medical centre complex on Carlo Drive, Cannonvale. Photo: Whitsunday Regional Council

Whitsunday councillors have approved an application for a medical centre complex on Carlo Drive, Cannonvale. Photo: Whitsunday Regional Council

A new medical centre in Cannonvale has been given the green light and there are grand plans for the complex to house a range of healthcare professionals to fix what ails you.

At the Whitsunday Regional Council meeting this week, councillors voted to approve a development permit for a vacant lot on Carlo Dr.

The application requests the land be used for healthcare services, including a medical centre as well as potentially a combination of pathology, radiology, physiotherapy, optometry or dental services.

Offices and a food and drink outlet have also been included in the plans.

“To support the use in this location, the applicant prepared a needs analysis which indicated a demand for additional doctors in the region but did not adequately address the loss of industrial zoned land or the provision of appropriately zoned land in the locality,” council agenda documents state.

“Additionally, the report did not identify an approved medical centre on the adjoining lot in Paluma Rd, which is currently at operational works stage.”

Council documents note the application does not comply with the council’s planning scheme and the centre is earmarked to be established on industrial land.

But the plan was still recommended for approval based on multiple factors, including the site being located across the road from a Cannonvale major centre, there being other non-industrial uses on the adjoining Paluma Rd like a school and an identified need for more doctors in the area.

The application was put out for public notification in October last year and no submissions were received.

Whitsunday councillors unanimously voted to approve the application with conditions.