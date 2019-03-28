Demolition in Bowen Cricket decider

DREGERNAUTS have been crowned Bowen Cricket A-grade premiers after a decisive grand final win against the Thunderbirds.

Dozens of spectators turned out to watch the season's first and second placed teams do battle in this season's decider last Saturday.

The 123-run margin left no doubt why the victors were minor premiers.

An even contribution from the Dregernauts batting order provided the backbone of their first innings score of 166.

Opening batsman Cohen Crocker set the tempo tallying 54 runs off 57 deliveries.

He was backed up by Louis Moulin-Gordon an impressive 39 off 46 balls.

Brandan Mackie maintained Dregernauts' stability and scored a valuable 28, while Mathew Yasso's knock of 24 proved efficient.

Thunderbirds paceman Darren Hedges gave his team something to smile about after recording the solid bowling figures of 2/22. But any hopes of victory were dashed for the Thunderbirds after their top four batsmen were dismissed for only three runs.

Timothy Close (7 off 19) and Michael Cockrem's (15 off 34) partnership of 22 runs proved the only serious resistance as Thunderbirds were eventually dismissed for a meagre 43.

Mackie proved just as capable with the ball in hand for Dregernauts posting bowling figures of 3/10. Arthur Fisk and Daniel Wilson had a field day with the figures of 2/14 and 2/9 respectively.

The win put the finishing touches on a redemption year for the Dregernauts after last season's grand final loss to Chargers.

Man of the match Brandan Mackie said the team's hard work paid off.

"I think it left a bitter taste in our mouth not winning last year so it made this year feel better too,” he said.

Mackie said an all-round batting performance, followed up by early wickets was key.

BOWEN CRICKET

A-grade grand final at Bowen Sporting Complex.

SCOREBOARD

Dregernauts Innings

A Fisk c & b TP Close 0

C Crocker c S Butwell b D Hedges 54

L Moulin-Gordon c D Wilson b C Lawler 39

B Mackie not out 28

M Yasso b D Hedges 24

D Williams not out 1

Extras: (4nb, 15w, 1b) 20

TOTAL: 4-166

Bowling

TP Close 5-0-24-1; J Teitzel 2.4-1-11-1; R Lee 0.2-0-4-0; D Wilson 5-0-35-0; C Lawler 4-0-34-1; D Hedges 5-0-22-2; B Cockrem 3-0-35-0

Overs: 25.

Thunderbirds Innings

D Wilson c M Jenkins b B Mackie 0

S Butwell c C Crocker b B Mackie 2

C Lawler c M Jenkins b A Fisk 1

C Hardman c H Williams b B Mackie 0

T Close c D Pilcher b A Fisk 7

M Cockrem c A Fisk b M Jenkins 15

D Hedges c M Jenkins b C Crocker 1

B Cockrem c A Fisk b M Kenkins 9

D Lee b D Wilson 1

J Teitzel c & b B Querro 1

R Lee not out 0

Extras: (1nb, 5w) 6

TOTAL: 43

Bowling

B Mackie 5-1-10-3; A Fisk 5-2-14-2; C Crocker 2-0-5-1; D Wilson 3-0-9-2; M Jenkins 2-0-5-1; B Querro 0.2-0-0-1

Overs: 17.2.

Result: Dregernauts won by 123 runs.