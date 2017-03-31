Denman Cellars cooks up generosity

HELPING HAND: The Denman Cellars crew who gave out food on Friday: Alanna Bygrave, Ben Hayman, Liz Garbutt, Zibby Deca, Jerome Renaud, Dan and Jacqueline McLeod (back) with Ava and Noah Hayman and Jake, Max and Sam McLeod.

UP TO 150 stomachs were filled today as Denman Cellars staff cooked up what was left of their food stocks in Airlie Beach.

Denman Cellars owner Jacqueline McLeod said rather than seeing the food go to waste, they decided it would be best to offer a free lunch to people in desperate need following Cyclone Debbie.

"We just thought we'd help out how we can, everyone's struggling at the moment," she said.

"It was a family effort."

Manager Ben Hayman said he expected Denman Cellars would be back to business as soon as practically possible.

"As soon as we can get power and water back on we will clean up and try to get sorted," he said.

"It will take a few days to get food back in, I'd say a day or two after the power comes back on we should be back."

Mr Hayman said while Denman's experienced minor flooding, they got off "lightly" compared to others hit by the Category 4 cyclone.