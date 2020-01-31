Dental service eases Collinsville couple’s tough road

Deanna Hillery has enormous gratitude for the impact the Royal Flying Doctor Service's dental service has had on her and her husband James’ lives. Picture: Contributed

Deanna Hillery has enormous gratitude for the impact the Royal Flying Doctor Service's dental service has had on her and her husband James’ lives. Picture: Contributed

JAMES Hillery was told if his cancer had been caught even two weeks later, he would have been dead.

It was a confronting realisation for him and his wife Deanna, and it has been a tough road ever since.

But when the Royal Flying Doctor Service's mobile dental service launched seven years ago, the Collinsville couple's woes were eased.

Mr Hillery was left with a severely damaged jaw after undergoing numerous surgeries and procedures to remove the cancer that had spread through his face.

Prior to the dental service the pair would embark on the four-hour journey to Townsville regularly for specialist treatment.

The journeys inevitably took a toll.

"We had to have so much medical treatment on his jaw after that cancer of his. It just consumed our lives," Mrs Hillery said.

"You have to take your hat off to him for keeping going, a lot of people would've thrown their hands in and said they've had enough.

"It's a big strain on you; you're keeping your house, running your family and looking after a sick husband. But you can't sit back and say pitiful me … it's a strain but you do it."

The team at the Royal Flying Doctor Service’s mobile dental service van. Picture: Contributed

Since the RFDS dental service began in 2013, more than 15,000 patients have been treated across 25 rural communities.

In total, $8.8 million in free treatments and consultations have been delivered.

Mr Hillery was one of the first patients to use the service, and his other half was adamant it was what country people needed.

"Years ago we had all these services, we had a local hospital here that did major surgeries," she said.

"We haven't even got a hospital now, we have a medical centre, and that's how far we're going backwards.

"The (Royal) Flying Doctors are such an essential part of our lives when you get out to the country. I can't speak highly enough of them."