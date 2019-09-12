Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rexona products have been removed from the shelves of Woolworths on Abbott St in Cairns after police requests due to juveniles chroming.
Rexona products have been removed from the shelves of Woolworths on Abbott St in Cairns after police requests due to juveniles chroming.
Health

Deodorant removed from shelves amid chroming concerns

by Grace Mason
12th Sep 2019 1:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAJOR Cairns CBD supermarket is among retailers across the city who have removed a deodorant brand from their shelves amid rising concerns over chroming.

Police had requested the Woolworths on Abbott St remove the items and a spokeswoman from the company confirmed they had complied.

Rexona products have been removed from the shelves of Woolworths on Abbott St in Cairns after police requests due to juveniles chroming.
Rexona products have been removed from the shelves of Woolworths on Abbott St in Cairns after police requests due to juveniles chroming.

"They will continue to be available to customers at the service desk," she said.

"We will continue to work closely with police and local groups to help support community health and safety."

Police confirmed other CBD supermarkets and general stores which sold deodorants had also removed it.

More Stories

cairns supermarket chroming health warning

Top Stories

    Train derailment blocked Bruce Highway

    premium_icon Train derailment blocked Bruce Highway

    News Bins on road after cane train derails.

    Sea Eagles prove great things come to those who wait

    premium_icon Sea Eagles prove great things come to those who wait

    AFL Whitsunday rejoices after breaking a three-year losing streak.

    Hydroponic marijuana set-up found behind false wall in shed

    premium_icon Hydroponic marijuana set-up found behind false wall in shed

    Crime 'You're 21 years of age. You haven't developed any brains yet.'

    Why this father decided to drink drive

    premium_icon Why this father decided to drink drive

    Crime Why this man got behind the wheel after filling up on vodka.