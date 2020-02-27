Dad fresh from jail starts punch-up at shopping centre

UNDIGNIFIED BRAWL: Brock John McKavanagh-Crofts was sentenced at the Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.

UNDIGNIFIED BRAWL: Brock John McKavanagh-Crofts was sentenced at the Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.

A WARWICK dad fresh out of jail may have been banned from Rose City Shoppingworld but that didn't stop him throwing punches at a shopper who 'stared at him.'

According to police prosecutor Ken Wiggan, there was no prior altercation before Brock John McKavanagh-Crofts, 20, followed a shopper out into the centre's carpark and attacked him on the evening of February 11.

"When police asked what he meant by that (the fight), he responded 'I just don't like it when people stare at me'," Sgt Wiggan said.

One brawl wasn't enough for McKavanagh-Crofts, who returned a day later to throw more punches at a different shopper, with that fight spilling out onto the road in the way of drivers.

When asked why he attacked the second man, McKavanagh-Crofts said it was over an ex-girlfriend.

"There are mums and dads and kids at the shops. It's unacceptable, Your Honour," Sgt Wiggan told Magistrate Julian Noud.

Fronting the Warwick Magistrates Court, McKavanagh-Crofts pleaded guilty to four charges, including two of trespassing and two of committing a public nuisance.

Lawyer Philip Crook said McKavanagh-Crofts didn't know the two-year shop ban was still in place.

"He was under the impression he was fine because he was never pulled up by security guards," Mr Crook said.

In October, the dad-of-one was sentenced to two years and six months for a robbery, but was released on parole in December.

Mr Noud noted it was fortunate McKavanagh-Crofts had not been charged with assault for the punch-up, or he would likely face jail again.

"Your behaviour, it must be said, was undignified," Mr Noud said.

"To be involved in a physical fight with another man on the street is deplorable behaviour," he said.

Mr Noud fined McKavanagh-Crofts $400 and recorded a conviction.