Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ex-Ipswich church treasurer Shartiel Nibigira has been convicted of raping and abusing two girls.
Ex-Ipswich church treasurer Shartiel Nibigira has been convicted of raping and abusing two girls. Troy Kippen
Crime

Evanglist who raped, abused choir girls facing deportation

Sherele Moody
by
10th Jun 2019 4:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DEVOUT evangelist convicted of repeatedly raping and abusing two little girls could be deported after he has served his time in a Queensland jail.

Pentacostal church leader Shartiel Nibigira pleaded not guilty in Brisbane District court to six counts of rape, one count of maintaining a relationship with a child and 11 counts of indecent treatment of a child.

On Monday - after three days of deliberation - a jury found the one-time Ipswich and Brisbane church treasurer guilty on all charges.

The girls were aged between eight and 12 when Nibigira assaulted them.

The attacks usually happened in cars as they were coming and going from church choir events across Ipswich and Brisbane in 2011-2013.

Crown prosecutor Natalia Lima told the court in her closing address that significant time had passed since the alleged offending.

She said the girls - now teenagers - had provided honest and trustworthy testimony during the trial and while being cross-examined.

She said it was normal for children to have inconsistencies in their statements to police and courts but this did not mean they were lying.

Nibigira's defence counsel had claimed the girls could not be believed due to those inconsistencies.

He will be sentenced on a date to be determined.

The delay in sentencing is necessary so a report can be made into the impact on him and his family if he is ultimately deported from Australia to Kenya.

Nibigira has limited English and sat with a translator next to him in the dock throughout the trial before Judge Tony Moynihan. 　

- NewsRegional

child abuse church court crime rape shartiel nibigira violence
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Pollies call on state to kick in for Hamilton Plains

    premium_icon Pollies call on state to kick in for Hamilton Plains

    Politics Is the notorious Whitsundays road on Labor's State Budget radar? George and Costo weigh in!

    • 10th Jun 2019 4:59 PM
    FRANTIC: Volunteers to the rescue

    premium_icon FRANTIC: Volunteers to the rescue

    News It was a 'frantic' 12 hours for the Volunteer Marine Rescue.

    MOVIE NIGHT: A Star is Born screening in Prossie

    MOVIE NIGHT: A Star is Born screening in Prossie

    Whats On Find out where you can catch this award winning movie on Friday.

    DRINK DRIVING: P-plater blows twice the legal limit

    premium_icon DRINK DRIVING: P-plater blows twice the legal limit

    Crime P-plater faces court for drink driving.