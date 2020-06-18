Depp spills on alleged celeb threesome

Johnny Depp has claimed his ex-wife Amber Heard once had a threesome with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne.

According to the Daily Mail, the 57-year-old Depp's ongoing defamation suit against Heard, 34, has now ensnared Delevingne, 27, who Depp "hasn't ruled out" serving with a subpoena to see if she has any useful information about his ex-wife.

Josh Drew - the ex-husband of Raquel "Rocky" Pennington, Heard's best friend - contends that Musk, 48, slept with Heard and Delevingne at Depp's LA penthouse in late 2016 following Heard and Depp's split. (The pair divorced in May 2016.)

Drew was, at the time, living rent-free in one of Depp's other apartments near the penthouse in downtown LA, and has continued to socialise with Heard as of last year. The Aquaman actress is reportedly paying for his lawyer as well.

"Cara could also be compelled to give evidence - by either party," the Mail quotes a source as saying. "It's definitely a possibility. Almost anything can happen in this case."

Actor James Franco has also been subpoenaed for any materials related to Heard, as has Musk.

Drew claims that the affair occurred while Heard and Depp were married; Musk insists the pair only got together after her split from Depp. The Fantastic Beasts, actor, meanwhile, cites building staff who say Musk visited Heard "late at night" while Depp was abroad filming Pirates Of The Caribbean in 2015.

Heard and Musk have denied they hooked up while she was still with Depp.

Depp's $US50 million ($A72 million) defamation suit against Heard was spurred by her Washington Post op-ed in which she claimed he abused her. His suit refutes her claims and instead names Heard as the abuser in the relationship.

Depp is also suing the The Sun over a 2018 article calling him a "wife-beater," which he suggests was responsible for the Pirates franchise moving on without him, though franchise head Jerry Bruckheimer has remained vague on Depp's erasure from the series.

