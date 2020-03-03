Depth proves key as Aussies brace for Perry blow

Perry’s World Cup may be over ahead of the knockout stage of the competition.

Perry’s World Cup may be over ahead of the knockout stage of the competition.

CAPTAIN Meg Lanning says Australia can win a fifth Twenty20 World Cup even if Ellyse Perry is ruled out with injury.

The superstar all-rounder injured her hamstring in Monday's four-run win against New Zealand, which ensured the hosts qualified for the semi-finals.

But after being helped off the field in tears, it would take a near-miracle for Perry to recover in time for Sunday's MCG final if Australia qualify.

Watch every match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE & Ad-Break Free with FOX CRICKET on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

"She's obviously been a massive part of our team and squad for a long time and you can't replace her," she said.

"We've got 15 players here who can do a job and you need a squad to win a World Cup.

"You can't rely on one or two players and the same XI each game.

"I've got full confidence that any player who comes in can play a role and we're just going to have get through it."

Perry was already under an injury cloud in the lead-up to the do-or-die game after hurting her hip against Bangladesh last Thursday.

Perry’s World Cup may be over ahead of the knockout stage of the competition.

She passed a pre-game fitness test, taking her place in the team to hit a vital 21 before disaster struck during New Zealand's chase.

Perry also opened the bowling, sending down two overs but she injured her hamstring when returning a diving throw.

Australia join unbeaten India as semi-finalists from Group A.

Lanning's team will face South Africa or England in a semi-final clash at the SCG on Thursday.