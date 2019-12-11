Deputy PM drops into marina to praise 'game-changing' laws

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen, Whitsunday state LNP candidate Amanda Camm and Coral Sea Marina owner Paul Darrouzet at the marina celebrating legislation removing import duties for superyachts.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen, Whitsunday state LNP candidate Amanda Camm and Coral Sea Marina owner Paul Darrouzet at the marina celebrating legislation removing import duties for superyachts. Deborah Friend

DEPUTY Prime Minister Michael McCormack dropped into Airlie Beach today to celebrate new legislation that removes financial barriers for foreign charter superyachts wishing to enter Australian waters.

The Special Recreational Vessels Bill, passed on December 5, allows foreign vessels to apply for a special recreational licence, without having to pay the duties associated with an imported vessel.

Speaking at Coral Sea Marina Resort, Mr McCormack said the Bill would have a significant economic benefit for the Whitsundays and Queensland, and that common sense had prevailed.

"They say more than 11,000 jobs will be created by the legislation, which was advocated and fought for by George Christensen and other LNP members,” he said.

"These superyachts, which would have otherwise gone to Vanuatu or Fiji, will be docking in Australia and going from port to port, and spending money.

"It's a great outcome for the tourism industry and local businesses, and I fully endorse what George and Amanda Camm have done.

"The superyacht industry is very excited by it, and it's particularly important with the America's Cup coming up, which is expected to bring large numbers of superyachts to the region.

"These people have a lot of money to spend, and they will be spending it in the Whitsundays.”