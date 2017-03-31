Deputy Premier denies south-east Queensland bias

QUEENSLAND Deputy Premier Jackie Trad's tour of the Whitsundays came to a close this afternoon in Airlie Beach describing the scenes in the Whitsundays as "devastation” and that all of the state would now need to pull together.

With water and power now at the forefront of many local residents minds, Ms Trad said the Queensland Government had been working to ensure that power and water is restored to the essential places.

"About 7000 residents throughout the cyclone affected area have had their power restored but with more than 300 power lines down across the state, its going to be mammoth task to get them back up and running,” she said.

Ms Trad said she had witnessed the spirit of Queensland during her trip and rubbished any suggestions there was a government bias towards south-east Queensland.

"The people of the Whitsundays are a pretty resilient mob. They've been out and about doing heavy work already, like clearing debris. Its' been amazing to see so many people out and about and giving a hand to their fellow residents and Queenslanders,” she said.

"This is has been a big massive weather event. We've seen some flooding through central and now south-east Queensland. It's not about one region over another. We all need to pull together right now so we can all clean up after this huge mess.”

The Deputy Premier said the government would know rely on information from State Recovery Co-ordinator Brigadier Christopher Field to provide a detailed report for the reconstruction plan for the Whitsundays.

"What we've done is move swiftly to make sure we've got a recovery coordinator. (Mr Field) is going to be doing some very detailed planning based on what he's seen. We're looking forward to getting on with the job and getting the community back on their feet as soon as possible,” Ms Trad said.