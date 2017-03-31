30°
News

Deputy Premier denies south-east Queensland bias

Dane Lillingstone | 31st Mar 2017 7:14 PM
Whitsunday mayor Andrew Willcox, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and State Recovery Coordinator Brigadier Christopher Field at Cannonvale Beach on Friday.
Whitsunday mayor Andrew Willcox, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and State Recovery Coordinator Brigadier Christopher Field at Cannonvale Beach on Friday. Dane Lillingstone

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

QUEENSLAND Deputy Premier Jackie Trad's tour of the Whitsundays came to a close this afternoon in Airlie Beach describing the scenes in the Whitsundays as "devastation” and that all of the state would now need to pull together.

With water and power now at the forefront of many local residents minds, Ms Trad said the Queensland Government had been working to ensure that power and water is restored to the essential places.

"About 7000 residents throughout the cyclone affected area have had their power restored but with more than 300 power lines down across the state, its going to be mammoth task to get them back up and running,” she said.

Ms Trad said she had witnessed the spirit of Queensland during her trip and rubbished any suggestions there was a government bias towards south-east Queensland.

"The people of the Whitsundays are a pretty resilient mob. They've been out and about doing heavy work already, like clearing debris. Its' been amazing to see so many people out and about and giving a hand to their fellow residents and Queenslanders,” she said.

"This is has been a big massive weather event. We've seen some flooding through central and now south-east Queensland. It's not about one region over another. We all need to pull together right now so we can all clean up after this huge mess.”

The Deputy Premier said the government would know rely on information from State Recovery Co-ordinator Brigadier Christopher Field to provide a detailed report for the reconstruction plan for the Whitsundays.

"What we've done is move swiftly to make sure we've got a recovery coordinator. (Mr Field) is going to be doing some very detailed planning based on what he's seen. We're looking forward to getting on with the job and getting the community back on their feet as soon as possible,” Ms Trad said.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
The stories from inside a Whitsunday evacuation shelter

The stories from inside a Whitsunday evacuation shelter

People share their stories from the Jubilee Pocket evacuation centre.

Denman Cellars cooks up generosity

HELPING HAND: The Denman Cellars crew who gave out food on Friday: Alanna Bygrave, Ben Hayman, Liz Garbutt, Zibby Deca, Jerome Renaud, Dan and Jacqueline McLeod (back) with Ava and Noah Hayman and Jake, Max and Sam McLeod.

Denmans Cellars fed up to 150 people today.

Water returns to parts of Airlie and Cannonvale

Whitsunday residents were out doing their laundry at a creek.

WATER is back on in parts of Airlie Beach and Cannonvale

Deputy Premier inspects Dingo Beach carnage

Dingo Beach resident Deano Springbett lost his beloved boat due to a fallen tree.

Dingo Beach caught the attention of the Deputy Premier today.

Local Partners

The stories from inside a Whitsunday evacuation shelter

People share their stories from the Jubilee Pocket evacuation centre.

Deputy Premier denies south-east Queensland bias

Whitsunday mayor Andrew Willcox, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and State Recovery Coordinator Brigadier Christopher Field at Cannonvale Beach on Friday.

Queensland Deputy Premier takes tour of cyclone destruction.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Ricky Gervais defends shocking joke

ARE dead babies funny? Colourful British comedian Ricky Gervais has doubled down on a gag that had bereaved parents horrified, saying no topic is off limits.

Ricky Gervais slammed for dead baby joke

Sorry, not sorry — Ricky Gervais has defended his joke about dead babies.

British comedian Ricky Gervais has declared no topic is off limits

New teaser for Game of Thrones season 7 released

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.

AS THE new season draws closer, fans are being fed little teasers.

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

Chefs Dan Hong and Mark Olive and food writer Melissa Leong are judges on the new TV series The Chefs' Line.

SBS to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about food.

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

Anastasia is speechless — for once.

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes.

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Frozen’s original ending was much darker

Disney’s hit movie Frozen nearly turned out very, very differently.

IF THE original script had gone ahead, Frozen would have been grim.

Convenience, Privacy &amp; Space

11 Deguara Drive, Beaconsfield 4740

House 4 2 2 $409,000

- One owner family home in a high a dry location - Featuring 2 separate living areas - Modern kitchen overlooking family room and onto pergola - Master bedroom...

Charming Queenslander on 2.138 Hectares

16 Mia Mia Street, Pinnacle 4741

Rural 4 1 Auction

- 4 bedroom /1 bathroom lowset Queenslander built in 1998. - Decking around 3 sides of the house and timber floors throughout. - Approximately 2.138ha block.

Eton Grazing Homestead- 302 acres

Eton 4741

Rural 3 2 2 $1,700,000

302 acres on 1 freehold title 5 minutes from Eton. Mostly selectively cleared open forest ridges and flats all well established to tropical pastures including...

Location, Location, Location

25 Streeter Avenue, West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Located in popular West Mackay this low set home is within short walking distance of the Mackay Base Hospital which means it is also handy to the City, Caneland...

Great Buy in Bakers Creek

5 Jorgensen Street, Bakers Creek 4740

House 3 1 1 Auction

- 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom highset home. Approximately 40 years old. - All bedrooms with ceiling fans & built-ins. Open plan lounge / dining. - Downstairs has...

Walkerston - 142 Acres - Cane

183 Bergmans Road, Walkerston 4751

Rural 0 0 $640,000

Handy size additional cane production area or starter farm. 110 acres measured cane land. Pleasant house site from elevated position overlooking back of farm and...

Stunning Water Views

403/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 2 1 $419,000

The Crown Apartments Mackay offers a Premium Riverfront address and stunning river and coastal views. Apartment 403 has a generous open plan layout and features...

Four Bedroom, Two Bath, Double Garage

46 Hangan Street, Bucasia 4750

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Located on a 582 square metre allotment in a relatively new residential area of Bucasia. This modern lowset four bedroom home is approx. five years old. All...

A Classic Contemporary Home

17 Vailala Rise, Rural View 4740

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

This fully air-conditioned home boasts superb Island and Ocean views from its prized location. Wonderfully spacious, this home provides a ready-made lifestyle...

Think Big

10 Illalangi Estate Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 6 3 2 $545,000

Situated in a very private and peaceful estate in Mount Pleasant, this 6 bedrooms family home has many advantages for the growing family. Vast living areas flow...

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!