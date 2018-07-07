Deputy premier: 'He's an elected official and a sleazebag'

The screen shot which the Deputy Premier posted to social media depicting the Member for Whitsunday in Airlie Beach on World Bikini Day.

The screen shot which the Deputy Premier posted to social media depicting the Member for Whitsunday in Airlie Beach on World Bikini Day.

DEPUTY Premier Jackie Trad has branded Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan a "sleazebag" after he posted a video on Facebook with two bikini-clad young tourists as he "celebrated" World Bikini Day.

The Whitsunday MP posted the video introducing the two young women from the UK and the Netherlands from the shores of Pioneer Bay, dressed in bikinis.

Ms Trad was fired up in response to Mr Costigan's post, telling her 13,000 likers the Member for Whitsunday was a "sleazebag," also including a vomiting emoji.

"You wouldn't know it, but this lad is Jason Costigan - the LNP Member for Whitsunday," Ms Trad wrote in response to the clip.

"It's 2018. He's an elected official. He's being paid by the taxpayer. And yesterday he was out 'celebrating' world bikini day by creeping on young, foreign tourists.

"Ugh."

Response to Ms Trad's post was mixed.

Many agreed with Ms Trad's belief that Mr Costigan was out of line but there were those who thought the Deputy Premier had debased her position by calling the member a "sleazebag".

One such commenter was Andrew de Niet who defended Mr Costigan on social media.

"He is walking along a beach promoting tourism in his electorate that depends on that industry," he said.

"Why stoop to lowest level of political grubbery Jackie?

However many supported Ms Trad's position including the member for Pine Rivers Nikki Boyd who said "the most cringeworthy moments of parliament is when he looks over and gives a sleazy wink".

Mr Costigan last year posted a similar image on World Bikini Day without backlash.