Deputy Premier inspects Dingo Beach carnage

STANDING next to his boat which was smashed to pieces by a fallen tree, Dingo Beach resident Deano Springbett came face to face with Deputy Premier Jackie Trad.

Every tree except one fell on Mr Springbett's property during Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie and he also lost numerous possessions due to flooding.

While he had every reason to lash out, Mr Springbett took it in his stride.

"No more boat, no more float, if it's gone then it's gone,” he said.

"The water has gone all through the place as well, because the seepage was up high and this was all sand and came up through the building.”

Ms Trad offered a sympathetic ear while assessing the devastation in the area, with fallen trees littering the landscape and damage caused to the swimming enclosure.

Nearby, Ms Trad met residents at the Dingo Beach Pub where locals were enjoying a few cool beverages thanks to generators which kept it going since late yesterday. (Thursday)

Dingo Beach pub owner Tony Sellers and Queensland Deputy premier Jackie Trad. Jacob Wilson

Pub owner Tony Sellers said the Dingo Beach community wanted action rather than talk when it came to re-building and getting Dingo Beach cyclone prepared for the future.

"Our television comes from Central Australia and when you live here through that, there is no communication of what is going on because you are getting something done from 7am in the morning playing over and over and no phone communication and no mobile phone and no TV here,” he said.

"In this day and age this really has to be fixed.”

"A little more action and a little less talking is what I would like to see.”

Ms Trad is also visiting Airlie Beach and Shute Harbour to talk to people affected by the Cyclone aftermath.

She said she wanted people to know they were not alone.

"In terms of rapid damage assessment, we have done 2100 in the Queensland disaster affected area and that will continue to rise as we survey the damage,” she said.

I think there will be plenty of visits in the not distant future.”

Ms Trad encouraged tourists to come and visit the secluded paradise and offer an economic boost when the clean up was complete and the area open again for trade.