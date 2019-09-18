Derby Day fashion inspiration: 6 top outfit options

WITH Derby Day just around the corner, it’s time to start planning your spring racing outfit.

Florals, bright colours and flowing shapes are all suitable, but if you would like to dress more traditional, black and white outfits are recommended.

Designer dress-hire businesses, boutique shops in the Mackay city heart and Caneland Central retail stores have all made our list of go-to places to dress-hunt this spring.

Here are our top choices for the perfect Derby Day outfit, nothing is more than $200:

1. High End Hires — $59

We love this Shona Joy one shoulder mini dress from High End Hires, available to hire in size 8 for $59.

Not only is it black and white, but it’s cute and comfortable, perfect for a day at the races.

The best thing about hiring is you can return the dress after use and you get to wear a designer dress at an affordable price.

Based in Mackay, High End Hires also has a number of other black and white dress options, check out their Instagram page to see more.

2. Forever New — $169

A race-day outfit option from Forever New. Picture: Contributed

For a more flowing option, this maxi dress from Forever New in Caneland Central is perfect.

It’s stylish, modest and suits the black and white theme.

We love the flower pattern, adding that feminine touch.

The Aubrie Backless Cowl Neck Satin Midi Dress is available for $169 and ranges from size 4 to size 18.

3. Myer — $159.99

A race-day outfit option from Myer. Picture: Contributed

We think this dress is absolutely perfect for spring.

It flows nicely, it’s feminine and embraces the floral styles so prominent in spring racing fashion.

The yellow and white combination is also a terrific choice for a warm, sunny day.

You can buy the Tiffany Wrap Midi Dress from Myer in Caneland Central for $159.99 in a range of different sizes.

4. S&K Hire Designer — $80

Stand out from the crowd in this colourful Nicola Finetti mini dress.

Available for hire in a size 10 from Mackay based business S&K Hire Designer, this is a playful, stylish choice for the races.

Pair with gold accessories and a nude lip for the ultimate Spring look.

5. I.D Dezine — $120

A race-day outfit option from I.D Dezine. Picture: Contributed

This Shona Joy dress is a little different to our other choices but we think it is a stunning colour and style.

Pair with a gold-jewelled headband and some nude heels for a beautiful race-day look.

The best part? This dress is suitable for so many other occasions like weddings and important parties.

I.D Dezine is a boutique shop located on Victoria St, Mackay.

6. Love & Labelz — $120

Mackay-based business Love & Labelz have this beautiful Sofia dress available for hire in a size 6.

Fun and flirty, the polka dots are sure to make you stand out from the crowd — in a good way.

Pair with black or nude heels and you are ready for Derby Day.

To buy tickets for Derby Day head to the Mackay Turf Club Facebook page or website.