Derogatory and sexually offensive comments lead to fine

A MAN who made derogatory comments to a group of women at McDonald's and sexually offensive comments to a female police officer has been fined $1600.

Daniel Buckerfield, 24, of Dolphin Heads, near Mackay, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to obstructing police near licensed premises and committing a public nuisance near licensed premises.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Buckerfield approached the five women at McDonald's in Airlie Beach at 11pm on February 1 and said to them "what are you big girls doing eating that?”

He then drank a coke that was on their table, before telling a female staff member "go serve me bitch” and putting his hands on her back and guiding her to the counter, Mr Beamish said.

He continued to call the group of tourists "bitches”, Mr Beamish said.

The court was told when police arrived Buckerfield physically resisted arrest and had to be carried to the police car, while swearing at the officers.

Once back at the police station, Buckerfield did not want to get out of the police car and also made sexually offensive comments to a female police officer.

Buckerfield's solicitor Danny Yarrow said his client had been out that day with workmates and had drank three-quarters of a carton of beer.

"He has very limited recollection of the offence,” Mr Yarrow said.

He said that while Buckerfield's behaviour was "extremely derogatory to police and others, he did not commit acts of violence”.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead fined Buckerfield $1000 for obstructing police and $600 for being a public nuisance.

"You've reached the stage where you've got to grow up,” Mr Muirhead said to Buckerfield.