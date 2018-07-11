Desert trek for a good cause

A LOCAL woman has proved to herself that anything is possible after pushing her body to the limit during a successful six-day trek through the Simpson Desert.

Bowen lawyer Peta Vernon marched 250km through the outback as part of the 2018 Big Red Run.

It was something she was determined to undertake, to show her three children that there are no limits to what you can achieve.

"It was the toughest thing I've ever done. It was exhausting, soul crushing, exhilarating ... so many things all wrapped up into one,” she said.

Mrs Vernon was one of 52 people who endured almost a week of racing through 40 degree temperature days and sub zero nights.

The race saw competitors complete about 40km each day, raising more than $140,000 for juvenile diabetes.

Mrs Vernon said it was the first 10km each day that she found were the most gruelling.

"There are four checkpoints each day so you take it by checkpoint to checkpoint,” she said.

"If you just get up and put one foot in front of the other, that's the best you can do, and that's what I told myself because every step you take forward is one more closer to the finish line.”

Despite her determination, the adventure didn't begin on an uplifting note.

After hitting a wall on the second day, Mrs Vernon feared she'd bitten off more than she could chew as her emotions got the best of her heading into day three. Homesick and spending much of day three in tears, the 37 year-old persevered, intent on finishing what she'd set out to achieve.

"It's good to challenge yourself because you learn a lot about what you can achieve and there is fulfilment in that,” she said.

"I'm not a small girl by any stretch of the imagination, so if I can do it anyone can.”

Mrs Vernon took up endurance sports at the behest of her friend a few years ago.

What started with triathlons soon became half marathons before graduating to various cycling events and eventually the Big Red Run.

Now a veteran of events such as The Tour de Cure, she said endurance racing had allowed her to discover new possibilities.

"There are no limits. The only limit is your mind, it's so powerful and I grew up thinking there were limits on what I could do and I wanted to show my kids that there isn't,” she said.