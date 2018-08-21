Menu
Login
News

BREAKING: Desperate attempt to save man trapped in tank

Liana Turner
by
21st Aug 2018 3:04 PM | Updated: 3:04 PM

A RESCUE operation is under way after a man became trapped in a tank.

Emergency services have been sent to Sextonville Rd at Dyraaba, north-west of Casino, where a man is believed to have been working on the tank before becoming trapped.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they had crews at the scene.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said several crews had arrived about 2.15pm and were assisting a Police Rescue squad.

He said it was not known if what the tank contained, or whether it was empty.

"It does appear to be a confined space scenario," he said.

"(Fire crews) are essentially assisting police."

More details to come.

ambulance emergency richmond police district water tank
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Finnish friends take in Whitehaven

    Finnish friends take in Whitehaven

    News ARRIVING in Australia from Bali, our young Scandinavian traveller this week had an earthquake to contend with in Lombok.

    Residents urged to take advantage of home improvement grants

    Residents urged to take advantage of home improvement grants

    News Residents urged to take advantage of home improvement grants

    Local family gives hope to homeless with selfless act

    Local family gives hope to homeless with selfless act

    News Local family gives hope to homeless with selfless act

    Airlie Beach Race Week in 2018 surpasses all expectation

    Airlie Beach Race Week in 2018 surpasses all expectation

    News Airlie Beach Race Week in 2018 surpasses all expectation.

    Local Partners