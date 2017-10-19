Desperate for safety

A WHITSUNDAY woman, desperate to escape her abusive partner, jumped out of a moving car and sought refuge at a nearby service station.

This was the shocking account of domestic violence carried out by a Preston man who appeared by video link at Proserpine Magistrates Court.

The violence began on July 13, where the victim was holding the residential door shut to keep the man from attacking her.

While inside, the man took a Stanley knife and cut through the fly screen, with one of the swipes cutting the victim's finger.

The door struggle ensued until the man abruptly released his grip causing the victim to lose hold of the door knob.

Prosecutor Sheena Hayes said once the man was able to reach the victim he struck her with a blow to the head causing her to fall over.

On the following day at 5pm, the victim asked for a lift to the shop.

For her safety, the victim chose to sit in the back of the car.

While driving the man picked up a metal ruler and repeatedly hit the victim, causing numerous lacerations.

The victim yelled at the man to stop.

She jumped out of the car, travelling at 20km/h, and ran to the petrol station and was offered a place to hide.

Police noticed the victim had bruised eye lids, black swollen fingers, cuts, lacerations and was crying uncontrollably.

Magistrate Simon Young said the man demonstrated a pattern of "coercive control” over his former partner.

"She was sitting in the back seat because of the concern she has about (his) behaviour,” he said.

"That says something by itself.”

"The danger to her was obvious, but there is the secondary level of behaviour to other road users that his attention was directed to abusing and assaulting (the victim) which aggravates the issue.”

The man will serve five months of a 15 month prison sentence, with 94 days declared served.