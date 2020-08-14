Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are searching for a man missing in Moreton Bay.
Police are searching for a man missing in Moreton Bay.
News

Desperate search for jet ski rider missing in wild seas

14th Aug 2020 6:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are searching for a man missing on a jet ski in Moreton Bay.

Around 10.45pm, police were alerted that the man had not returned from jet-skiing and his vehicle and trailer were still at the boat ramp car park.

Police launched a multi-agency land, sea and air search with Polair and QGAir Rescue 500 helicopters and water police currently searching.

Police have made radio contact with the man but have not located him due to poor weather conditions.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.

Originally published as Desperate search for jet ski rider missing in wild seas

More Stories

editors picks jet ski missing moreton bay

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Campers not forced to fill out COVID contact forms

        Premium Content Campers not forced to fill out COVID contact forms

        Health Park owner argues if they don’t complete the forms they should not be allowed to stay in the region.

        Car theft, bongs hidden in bras and a $5 note

        Premium Content Car theft, bongs hidden in bras and a $5 note

        Offbeat QUIRKY CASES: A mother of four in a stolen car, women hiding drugs items and two...

        ‘Vision and initiative’: Two projects backing Bowen’s future

        Premium Content ‘Vision and initiative’: Two projects backing Bowen’s future

        Business Businessman says developments need encouragement to help continue investment in...

        Coal bonuses breed ’she’ll be right’ attitude to safety

        Premium Content Coal bonuses breed ’she’ll be right’ attitude to safety

        News MINE INQUIRY: ‘They look good when they’ve got X amount of metres more coal than...