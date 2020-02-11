Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brian disappeared from his owner’s home last week and is suspected to have been stolen.
Brian disappeared from his owner’s home last week and is suspected to have been stolen.
Crime

Desperate search for PTSD dog

by Dixie Sulda
11th Feb 2020 7:32 PM

Former serviceman Brenton Lawrence is pleading for the community to help find his unofficial PTSD dog, who he says was stolen from his northern suburbs home last week.

Brian, pictured, a three-year-old bull mastiff, "disappeared" from Mr Lawrence's Uleybury home on Thursday.

"I've gone outside to let him back in because it's hot … and he was gone," he said.

Brian, a three-year-old bull mastiff, disappeared last Thursday. Picture: Brenton Lawrence
Brian, a three-year-old bull mastiff, disappeared last Thursday. Picture: Brenton Lawrence

Mr Lawrence suffers severe PTSD following his service in the Australian Army, and Brian helps him stay calm.

The 54-year-old said someone took advantage of Brian's placid nature.

"He's such a friendly dog. If someone just said 'Come on, let's go for a drive', he would just jump right in the car."

A $1000 reward is being offered to the person who returns Brian.

brenton lawrence ptsd ptsd dog theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowen’s green and growing future

        premium_icon Bowen’s green and growing future

        News A Bowen initiative will mean more jobs, greener parks and a healthier reef.

        Cultural diversity is celebrated

        premium_icon Cultural diversity is celebrated

        News A Taste of Harmony celebrates cultural diversity at work. There are many ways for...

        Blackwater mine inaccessible until further notice

        premium_icon Blackwater mine inaccessible until further notice

        Business Mine leaders will advise when it is safe to return to work.

        Apprentices could win an overseas trip

        premium_icon Apprentices could win an overseas trip

        Business Winning a national award could mean a trip to Europe for one hardworking...