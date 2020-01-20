Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rescue services are trying to find a man who has disappeared of the Coffs Harbour coast.
Rescue services are trying to find a man who has disappeared of the Coffs Harbour coast.
Breaking

Desperate search for young man missing at sea

Sherele Moody
by
20th Jan 2020 7:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A search is underway for a man who went missing while swimming at a beach north of Coffs Harbour,

About 5.30pm on Monday, emergency services were called to Mullaway Beach after reports of a missing swimmer.

Witnesses told police the 22-year-old man entered the water and got into trouble.

A friend tried to rescue him but was unsuccessful and the man has not been seen since.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and commenced a search for the man, assisted by the Marine Area Command, Surf Lifesavers, Volunteer Marine Rescue and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

coffs harbour editors pick missing man mullaway beach search and rescue
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cyclone Ada book sells 300 copies at launch

        premium_icon Cyclone Ada book sells 300 copies at launch

        News A book compiled to ensure the story of Cyclone Ada is never forgotten has sold more than 300 copies at its launch, on Saturday.

        ‘Member for Manila’ ordered to refund taxpayers

        premium_icon ‘Member for Manila’ ordered to refund taxpayers

        Politics George Christensen has to pay back one of 14 flights. Here's why.

        New owners ready to take over iconic beachside cafe

        premium_icon New owners ready to take over iconic beachside cafe

        Business The pair have already proven they know the key to cafe success, and now they’re...

        Biggest, baddest bulls challenge top riders in Bowen

        premium_icon Biggest, baddest bulls challenge top riders in Bowen

        Rodeo Top talent was shown at the Rodeo by the Reef event, as man and bull fought for...