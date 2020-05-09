Dessert people won’t stop searching for

This humble recipe and longtime favourite for those wanting a quick chocolate fix is surging in popularity thanks to the lockdown.

While the pandemic lockdown has forced many families to spend some quality time together, it's also forced parents to work overtime to keep the kids entertained. And so coronavirus baking was born.

With different recipes trending each week, a recent spike in the number of searches for chocolate mousse recipes suggests this humble dessert is a lockdown favourite at the moment.

Many have taken to social media to share their homemade attempts, putting their own spin on the classic recipe.

Whether it's a fast chocolate fix you're craving or something with a more complex flavour profile, these chocolate mousse recipes are sure to hit the spot.

For something quick and easy: Chocolate Mousse

Need a chocolate treat that you can whip up quickly? Then this three-step recipe will be your holy grail. Whether you're after a midweek snack or something that's guaranteed to send the kids on a sugar high, this simple recipe is sure to deliver.

Chocolate mousse in minutes. Picture: Taste.com.au

INGREDIENTS

300g good quality dark chocolate, roughly chopped

3 eggs, at room temperature

¼ cup (55g) caster sugar

1 tbs good quality cocoa powder, sifted

300ml thickened cream

Grated chocolate, to serve

METHOD

Place the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a pan of gently simmering water (don't let the bowl touch the water). Stir until melted. Remove bowl from heat and set aside to cool slightly. Place eggs and sugar in a large bowl and beat with electric beaters for 5 minutes, or until mixture is pale, thick and doubled in volume. Fold in cocoa powder and cooled chocolate until combined. In a separate bowl, whip cream until thickened (be careful not to overbeat). Use a large metal spoon to carefully fold the cream into the chocolate mixture, trying to keep the mixture as light as possible. Spoon into 6 serving glasses and chill in fridge for at least 1 hour. Remove from fridge 15 minutes before serving, then top with extra whipped cream and grated chocolate to serve.

For a decadent dessert: Chocolate Mousse with Salted Peanut Caramel

Craving something with a richer flavour profile? This chocolate mousse recipe got a flavour makeover, combining the crunchy, savoury saltiness of peanuts with creamy whipped mousse to create a beautifully sweet contrast.

Chocolate mousse with salted peanut caramel. Picture: Taste.com.au

INGREDIENTS

For the mousse:

200g dark cooking chocolate, finely chopped

30g butter

3 eggs, separated, at room temperature

1 cup (250ml) thickened cream

Chocolate shavings, to serve

For the peanut caramel:

¾ cup (155g) caster sugar

½ cup (125ml) water

150ml double cream

½ cup (80g) salted roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped

METHOD

To make the peanut caramel, stir the sugar and water in a saucepan over low heat for 5 minutes or until sugar dissolves. Increase heat to high. Bring to the boil. Boil, without stirring, brushing down the side of the pan occasionally with a wet pastry brush, for 8-10 minutes or until golden. Remove from heat. Stir in the cream until well combined. Stir in peanuts. Spoon into six 250ml (1 cup) heatproof glasses. Place in the fridge for 30 minutes to set. Meanwhile, melt the chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water. Set aside for 5 minutes to cool slightly. Use a metal spoon to stir in the egg yolks until almost combined. (Don't overstir, as the chocolate can harden.) Use electric beaters to beat the thickened cream until soft peaks form. Gently fold half the cream into the chocolate mixture until almost combined. Fold in remaining cream. Use electric beaters to beat egg whites in a dry, clean bowl until soft peaks form. Fold half the egg white into chocolate mixture. Fold in remaining egg white. Spoon into the glasses. Cover. Place in the fridge for 3 hours to set. Serve topped with double cream and chocolate shavings.

