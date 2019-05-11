Destination Whitsunday

The 70 metre superyacht Felix paid a visit to Abell Point Marina in June last year.

SET to bring in millions of dollars to the local economy, Abell Point Marina has secured government assistance in their quest to be an international superyacht destination.

Abell Point Marin has become one of six Queensland businesses to receive State Government matched funding out of a pool of $41,000 as part of the Queensland Superyacht Strategy.

Already self-funding several superyacht development projects, Abell Point Marina marketing and business development manager Joscelyn O'Keefe said the government funding will assist the Whitsundays marina to stand out as an international destination.

"We have engaged with a number of activities in the last few years to grow awareness and improve the Whitsundays as an international superyacht destination,” she said.

"Once we found out there was funding available we knew it would be great to gain government support in growing our superyacht initiatives.”

The funding will assist Abell Point Marina in several planned projects including participation in the Super Yacht Group Great Barrier Reef Familiarisation Tour held later this month and attendance at the Tahiti Superyacht Rendezvous as an opportunity to draw attention to the Whitsundays as a superyacht destination.

Ms O'keefe said benefits will be seen across the Whitsundays as they continue to equip Abell Point Marina for superyachts.

"We have put a lot of hard work into the marina to be able to accommodate super yachts as far as what facilities and services we can offer larger vessels,” Ms O'Keefe said.

"We are drawing a spotlight on the region through the superyacht industry and really putting out there the benefits of coming to the Whitsundays.”

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dock said expanding the local superyacht industry will stimulate job growth in Queensland marine precincts.

"In Cairns and Whitsundays, superyachts are anticipated to bring in $580 million and create 4500 full-time equivalent jobs by 2021,” he said.

A total of $6000 is expected to be spent between Abell Point Marina and the State Government to continue the marina's growth towards becoming an international superyacht destination.