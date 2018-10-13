Menu
Login
Emergency services are on the scene of an incident in Moranbah where a car crashed into a home.
Emergency services are on the scene of an incident in Moranbah where a car crashed into a home. Bev Lacey
Breaking

Destruction after car crashes into Moranbah home

Rainee Shepperson
by
13th Oct 2018 11:33 AM

A CAR has crashed into a Moranbah home this morning causing significant damage.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the 31-year old male occupant of the vehicle was taken to Moranbah Hospital at around 7am with no life threatening injuries.

The spokeswoman said the owners of the Clements Street house escaped injury but significant structural damage was caused by the vehicle.

Police are investigating the incident to find out the cause of the crash and fire and emergency services are currently on the scene.

A tow truck has been called to help remove the vehicle without causing any further damage to the house.

crash editors picks emergency services moranbah vehicle crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Day trips to Bowen to be offered to cruise ship passengers

    Day trips to Bowen to be offered to cruise ship passengers

    News Cruise ship passengers disembarking at Airlie Beach will be offered a whole new experience, with day tours to Bowen set to be rolled out in 2019.

    Bowen entrance concept finalised

    Bowen entrance concept finalised

    News Bowen entrance concept finalised

    Fewer cyclones are expected

    Fewer cyclones are expected

    News Few cyclones are predicted for Queensland this year

    GET YOUR HEART RACING

    GET YOUR HEART RACING

    News Get set for the Bowen Cup

    Local Partners