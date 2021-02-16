Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have released details of a truck roll over in Mt Perry. Photo/File
Police have released details of a truck roll over in Mt Perry. Photo/File
News

Details emerge on crash that killed Bundaberg region man, 24

Tristan Evert
15th Feb 2021 4:00 PM | Updated: 16th Feb 2021 4:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young man has died following a truck crash in Mount Perry on Monday morning.

Just before 9am, a truck travelling along Swindon Road left the roadway and rolled into a ditch.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck, a 24-year-old Apple Tree Creek man, died at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing into the circumstances of the crash.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2100302032 within the online suspicious activity form.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you're reading this that means you're already a subscriber to this website, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest National, State, Rugby League, AFL and Entertainment news plus more.
If you haven't already - activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by following the below steps …
1. Go to My Profile and log in
2. Go to My Rewards

3. Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

4. Sign up on The Courier-Mail website - we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you've set up for our website to avoid confusion.

This same login will also work on other News sites including the Toowoomba Chronicle, Melbourne's Herald Sun and Sydney's Daily Telegraph.

More Stories

mt perrty truck crash mt perry crash north burnett crash
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Qld is paying for interstate ambulance fees

        Premium Content Why Qld is paying for interstate ambulance fees

        News Thousands of Queenslanders injured interstate are taking advantage of a little known benefit that lets them claw back the cost of their ambulance fees.

        • 16th Feb 2021 5:14 AM
        Business owners fear ‘devastating’ end to JobKeeper

        Premium Content Business owners fear ‘devastating’ end to JobKeeper

        Business Border certainty crucial as JobKeeper ends

        • 16th Feb 2021 5:01 AM
        Parasite alert: Prohibited plant detected in Mackay

        Premium Content Parasite alert: Prohibited plant detected in Mackay

        Rural Teams are hunting for the foreign invader that destroys $7 billion of African crops...

        • 16th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Whitsunday man’s odd wake-up call leads to assault charge

        Premium Content Whitsunday man’s odd wake-up call leads to assault charge

        Crime The bizarre incident occurred after the man’s friend allegedly drove off in his car...

        • 16th Feb 2021 5:00 AM