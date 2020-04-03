Menu
Details of second Kingaroy coronavirus case revealed

Madeline Grace
2nd Apr 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 3rd Apr 2020 4:59 AM
JUST yesterday Queensland Health announced a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Kingaroy.

According to a Darling Downs spokesperson this patient is in a stable condition, has self-isolated at home, and is being checked on daily by clinical staff.

"Due to patient confidentiality and the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) now in Queensland, we are unable to provide any further details at this time," the spokesperson said.

The Darling Downs Health spokesperson said when a person in Queensland is diagnosed with novel coronavirus (COVID-19), contract tracing is undertaken.

"This is to determine where they caught the virus and who they might have passed it on to," they said.

"This method is used by public health professionals around the world, and is also done with other infectious diseases such as measles.

"Contact tracing involves getting in touch with people who may have been in close contact with and infected by the person confirmed to have the disease.

"We are not looking for people the person may have passed on the street or in a shop, as the risk in these situations is extremely low.

"We are looking for people who have had face-to-face contact with a confirmed case for a period more than 15 minutes, or those who have shared an enclosed space with a confirmed case for more than two hours."

The Darling Downs Health spokesperson said where possible, the people who are at risk of having been infected will be contacted directly by the relevant public health unit and given instructions about what they need to do.

"If it's not possible to contact people one-on-one, we instead put out a public health alert with the details of the person's movements, so the public can help us get in touch with those who might have come into contact with the person with the infection," they said.

South Burnett

