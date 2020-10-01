Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of the crash at a property in Hawkwood following a helicopter crash yesterday. (Picture: LifeFlight Media)
The scene of the crash at a property in Hawkwood following a helicopter crash yesterday. (Picture: LifeFlight Media)
News

Details released over helicopter crash

Tristan Evert
1st Oct 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE HORRIFYING moments that led to a man crashing his helicopter on a North Burnett property have been released.

It's believed the man in his 30s was mustering livestock when the aircraft lost power and crashed into nearby trees in Hawkwood.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew was called to the scene and took the man to hospital.

The rescue crew were called to the scene just after 4.30pm on Wednesday.

The man reportedly managed to free himself from the wreckage before emergency services arrived.

The aeromedical team assisted Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics in assessing the man.

He was then flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, under the care of an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and a QAS Flight Paramedic.

He travelled in a stable condition.

A spokesperson from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority said they will review the incident, as will the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

More Stories

editors picks north burnett helicopter crash qas queensland ambulance service racq lifeflight
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New service takes fuss out of five star fare

        Premium Content New service takes fuss out of five star fare

        Business The delivery business promises to ‘turn any home cook into a gourmet chef’.

        Proserpine man strips off clothes, runs in front of cars

        Premium Content Proserpine man strips off clothes, runs in front of cars

        Crime He admitted to smoking cones before disrupting traffic on the Bruce Highway.

        1025 BHP apprentice, traineeship spots available in CQ

        Premium Content 1025 BHP apprentice, traineeship spots available in CQ

        Employment $800m skills and training package set create thousands of new jobs across...

        FOOTY FEVER: Gumlu students welcome league legend

        Premium Content FOOTY FEVER: Gumlu students welcome league legend

        Sport Johnathan Thurston shared tips for on and off the field including how to perfect a...