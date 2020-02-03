Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A South Burnett Bowls Club was broken into on New Year's Eve.
A South Burnett Bowls Club was broken into on New Year's Eve.
News

Detectives call for witnesses after shot fired

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
2nd Feb 2020 12:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH detectives are appealing for public assistance after a firearm was discharged in One Mile on Friday night with the projectile striking a house.

Sometime between 10pm Friday night and 6am Saturday a single shot from what appears to be a small calibre firearm struck the front door of a Chubb Street home, travelling through the house before striking a wall.

The two elderly residents were home at the time.

Police are appealing for anyone who lives on Chubb Street or the nearby vicinity who heard a firearm discharge or witnessed the incident to contact them.

Contact Police Link on 131 444.

investigations one mile police queensland police services shootings shots fired
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New addition to Whitsunday Coast Airport

        premium_icon New addition to Whitsunday Coast Airport

        News Whitsunday Regional Council are taking expressions of interest for a previously unutilised area.

        ‘Doomed from the start’: Man jailed after Boozy fishing trip

        premium_icon ‘Doomed from the start’: Man jailed after Boozy fishing trip

        Crime A Collinsville man has been called ‘stupid’, risking driving home after a day out...

        Sassy new business unites dance community

        premium_icon Sassy new business unites dance community

        News A new business, started by two ‘dance mums’, is hoping to be a central hub for the...

        Calls for change to laws on lost animals

        premium_icon Calls for change to laws on lost animals

        News One man’s heartbreaking story has triggered a push for measures other than...