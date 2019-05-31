Menu
Police investigating a vegan protest at Millmerran have uncovered a cannabis crop worth $30,000
Crime

Detectives investigating protest uncover $30k cannabis crop

31st May 2019 12:07 PM
POLICE investigating the vegan activist protest at Millmerran in March have uncovered a cannabis crop worth more than $30,000.

Detectives from Toowoomba Major and Organise Crime Squad (Rural) raided a property in Brisbane overnight, where they discovered the set-up.

A 38-year-old Brisbane man has been charged with trespass in relation to the protest, and six drug-related offences.

He will appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on June 25.

It comes as police ask people featured in footage from the protest to come forward.

"If you are in this vision, you are encouraged to contact police," Detective Inspector Troy Pukallus of the Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) said.

"This is your one opportunity to do it at your own volition, before we come knocking on your door."

Fourteen people have now been charged in relation to the protest at a feedlot on Bostock Rd, Millmerran on March 23.

A number of these charges have already been finalised in court, with fines ranging from $500 to $1300.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444.

