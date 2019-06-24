Determined Mackay teen brings back gold for Australia

Mackay's Noah Gauci helped the All Australian Schoolboys touring team to an undefeated run against teams from Netherlands, Germany and Ireland.

NOAH Gauci has proved time and time again that his striking power can make any goal keeper quake.

Earlier this month he showed even international teams were not safe from his high-speed drag flicks when he helped the Australian schoolboys team to an undefeated run against the best players from Netherlands, Germany and Ireland.

The All Australian Schoolboys touring team played seven games in Europe across three weeks. Three rounds were ranked while the remainder were fun matches.

Gauci said the step up in competition was an eye opening experience which would put him in good stead for a career in the sport.

"I had high expectations for the European sides because their hockey is unreal . . . like out of this world,” he said.

Australia faced its biggest challenge first in the form of the Netherlands national schoolboys team.

"They are the best nation we have for hockey at the time. Them and Belgium are outstanding, but we won 3-2 against them (Netherlands),” Gauci said.

Australia went on to draw 2-2 draw with Germany and asserted dominance over Ireland with a 7-0 walloping.

The 14-year-old Mackay striker said the undefeated run proved the strength of Australian hockey.

"The country is building and building. It's one of the biggest hockey countries and hopefully it will become number one,” Gauci said. "I'm excited for Mackay hockey, knowing I can give back to them with what I've learned.”

Gauci admitted it took time for him to get in his groove.

"The first two games weren't the best. To put it bluntly, it was pretty horrible,” he said.

The 14 year old hit his stride in his final performance and was voted player of the game.

"By the third game I pulled my head in, got in the right head space and before long was playing my hockey,” he said.

"I had a lot on my mind, It was my first game for Australia. It was unreal and I think it got into my head a little.

"By the third game I was focused on my game and my game only.”

Gauci said the fun games were as much of a learning experience as the competitive rounds.

"We got to play France which was cool, and European local teams,” he said.

"You'd think the local teams wouldn't be too great, but they were unreal. It was crazy to see how talented the lower divisions were.”

Finally back on home soil, Gauci said he was glad to return to his A1 team, Arsenals. He suited up on the weekend for his club, but will jet off again next week for the Under-18 State Championships.

Gauci dreamed of a spot in the Queensland Blades and believed his European tour was a step in the right direction.

"Hopefully by that 21 age-group I'll look forward to playing for them,” he said.

Two Mackay girls, Claire Colwill and Keeley Walker, were selected into the Schoolgirls equivalent squad and ventured away at the same time as Gauci.

They returned with bronze after winning one of three matches. They lost to Netherlands 2-1 in round one, but Colwill secured the first goal of the competition for Australia. Germany got the better of them in the next match 3-1.

The green and gold side redeemed themselves in round three, securing a 5-1 win over Ireland.