Menu
Login
Community

Devastated retreat team reveal plan for weddings after fire

Emergency services at the scene of a fire at Spicers Hidden Vale, Grandchester.
Emergency services at the scene of a fire at Spicers Hidden Vale, Grandchester. Tim Panitz
Hayden Johnson
by

ALTERNATIVE arrangements will be made for upcoming weddings scheduled at an Ipswich retreat devastated by fire.

The restaurant, kitchen and reception building at Spicers Hidden Vale resort at Grandchester was engulfed in flames when emergency services arrived on Saturday afternoon.

Minutes earlier staff noticed smoke coming from the ceiling of the building.

Almost 100 staff and guests at a nearby wedding were evacuated as flames quickly took hold of the historic homestead about 4.15pm on Saturday.

It was brought under control with Queensland Fire and Emergency Service units remaining at the scene until 11.50pm soaking embers.

Despite the accommodation buildings and many other retreat facilities remaining intact, wedding guests were evacuated from the site.

Hidden Vale is the flagship property in the Spicers group of eight resorts, owned by Flight Centre founder Graham Turner and his wife Jude.

Spicers Retreats marketing director Kira Klein said the couple had been married and staff looked after them "as best we could".

"Obviously it's certainly not something anyone would dream of on their wedding day," she said.

"We did the best that we can to make the best of the situation and our heart goes out to them and their guests and their family that were here yesterday."

Queensland Police said the fire was not suspicious and is believed to have started after a combustion in the ceiling.

Ms Klein said employees were devastated to lose the homestead.

"It's certainly a loss but we're absolute going to rebuild and we'll be doing so so quickly - as quick as we possibly can," she said.

She described entering the building, which is more than 100 years old, like "stepping back in time".

Yesterday the Spicers Retreats team spent the day assessing upcoming bookings and making alternative arrangements.

"Fortunately at Spicers Hidden Vale we've got a lot of alternative facility sites so we are confident we'll be back up and running quite quickly," she said.

"We'll be contacting all of the brides and grooms upcoming to put together a plan."

As staff and emergency services shifted through the rubble attempting to salvage anything possible, the community brought food and sent well wishes on social media.

Ipswich Councillor David Pahlke said the fire came at a time when the retreat "was starting to gain momentum".

Hidden Vale Homestead was the location where the real-life inspiration for Ian Fleming's James Bond 007, Sidney Cotton, grew up.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Barford makes magic 50-run milestone at parkrun

Barford makes magic 50-run milestone at parkrun

AIRLIE Beach founding member and volunteer stalwart, Bob Barford, took the the stage at the pre-race briefing on Saturday to collect his 50-run milestone shirt.

Construction begins on Whitsunday Sportspark

Bottom clubhouse, all cleaned out and ready for house removal truck in next week to move it up to the top oval.

As well as extra fields, WPS will also hold a league-style clubhouse

School holiday football clinic kicks off

Soccer kids of the Airlie Sports Academy Easter coaching workshops take time out for a photo at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Friday.

School holiday football clinic kicks off.

National Parks provide island updates

Public moorings in the Whitsundays remain closed in the wake of TC Iris.

National Parks provide island updates.

Local Partners