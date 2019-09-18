Developing story: police arrest alleged firebug

Whitsunday police have a person in custody over allegedly lighting fires at Palm Grove.

It is understood a helicopter pilot spotted alleged suspicious activity as they were flying over Palm Grove and alerted police to a disturbance about 3pm today.

Whitsunday police crews rushed to the site and a person was arrested.

Police Media confirmed the arrest was in relation to reports someone had been spotted deliberately lighting fires at Palm Grove.

Developing story - more details to come.