Whitsunday police have a person in custody over allegedly lighting fires at Palm Grove.
Developing story: police arrest alleged firebug

Janessa Ekert
18th Sep 2019 7:05 PM
POLICE have a person in custody over allegedly deliberately lighting fires in the Whitsundays.

It is understood a helicopter pilot spotted alleged suspicious activity as they were flying over Palm Grove and alerted police to a disturbance about 3pm today.

Whitsunday police crews rushed to the site and a person was arrested.

Police Media confirmed the arrest was in relation to reports someone had been spotted deliberately lighting fires at Palm Grove.

Developing story - more details to come.

